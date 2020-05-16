UBS Group AG Sells 35,217 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.96% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,944,000 after purchasing an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 141,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $143.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.