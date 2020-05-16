UBS Group AG Sells 41,880 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

NYSE:HTD opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.