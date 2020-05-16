UBS Group AG Sells 494,550 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE DRE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

