UBS Group AG Sells 63,487 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.59% of iShares Europe ETF worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

