UBS Group AG Sells 88,083 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

