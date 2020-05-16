UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,087,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.