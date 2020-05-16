Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.50 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

UHS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

