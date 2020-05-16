Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.16. 7,136,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day moving average is $304.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

