Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,243.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.38. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

