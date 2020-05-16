Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $941.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,015 shares of company stock valued at $84,354,755. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

