Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,612 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of W W Grainger worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $278.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average is $300.84. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

