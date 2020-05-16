Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.83% of Heritage Financial worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $677.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,716 shares of company stock valued at $223,390. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.