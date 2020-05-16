Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 108,755 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Oshkosh worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.