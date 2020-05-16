Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 56,292 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Icon worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

ICLR stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

