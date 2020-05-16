Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 732 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $253.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

