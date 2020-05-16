Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,778,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2,859.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,855 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000.

GSIE opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

