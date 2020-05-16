Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Allison Transmission worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

ALSN stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

