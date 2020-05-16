Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 778,253 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Euronav worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $94,043,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Euronav by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after buying an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after buying an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 2,058,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.40. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.69 million. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.40%.

Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

