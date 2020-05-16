Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

