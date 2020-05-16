Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Westrock worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

