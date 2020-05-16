Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $88,000.

ABG opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

