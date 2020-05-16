Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 38,608 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $1,438,496. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.