Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.