Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of SSR Mining worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.95. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.