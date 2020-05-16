Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,038. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

ACGL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.