Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,695,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

