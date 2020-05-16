Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Assurant worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. Assurant’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

