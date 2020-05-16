Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 219.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Washington Federal worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,086 shares of company stock worth $533,419. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAFD stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

