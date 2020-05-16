Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $83.22 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.