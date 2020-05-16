Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 245.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,634,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE WWE opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,021 shares of company stock worth $3,386,496 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

