Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $45.46 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

