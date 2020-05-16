Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.05 Million Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Domtar worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 332,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,540 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Domtar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,211,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.70 and a beta of 1.78. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

