Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Entegris worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Entegris by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Entegris by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

