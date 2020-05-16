Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seattle Genetics worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,060,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,723,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $160.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,083 shares of company stock worth $107,516,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

