Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,863 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $43,735. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

