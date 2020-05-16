Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,058 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,426 shares of company stock worth $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

