Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 601,177 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601,177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

