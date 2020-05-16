Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,481 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

