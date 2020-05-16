Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,632 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Globe Life worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

