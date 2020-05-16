Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,831 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $1,754,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 45,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 170,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

