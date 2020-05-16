Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,599 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xilinx worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

