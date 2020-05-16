Vicus Capital Sells 14,275 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

