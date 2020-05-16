Wafra Inc. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,684 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 115,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 398.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.26. 31,569,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

