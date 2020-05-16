Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.30. Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

