Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $4.29 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.65.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,579.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,076,295 shares of company stock worth $34,015,455. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $173.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $197.06.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

