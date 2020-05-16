Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.