WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of WillScot worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

WillScot stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. WillScot Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

