WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.