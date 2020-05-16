WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 647,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in WPX Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WPX Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 151.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

