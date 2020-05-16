Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.38 Million

Brokerages expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $85.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $84.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $145.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $499.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.10 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $664.41 million, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,169,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 506,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.